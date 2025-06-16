Edinburgh's Cowgate reopens after being closed in both directions due to police incident

By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:10 BST
A busy Edinburgh road has been reopened to traffic after being closed in both directions due to a police incident on Sunday night.

The Cowgate was blocked off by police cordons at the junctions with Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row and officers also cordoned off a section of George IV Bridge, which crosses over Cowgate.

Police said they had received a call about concerns for a person at around 6pm. Pedestrians and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Police closed Cowgate in Edinburgh after officers received reports of concern for a person | National World

This morning Police Scotland issued a statement saying the cordons had been lifted.

“Cowgate in Edinburgh has reopened following a report of concern for person reported to police around 6pm on Sunday, 15 June. The public is thanked for their patience. “

