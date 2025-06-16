Edinburgh's Cowgate reopens after being closed in both directions due to police incident
The Cowgate was blocked off by police cordons at the junctions with Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row and officers also cordoned off a section of George IV Bridge, which crosses over Cowgate.
Police said they had received a call about concerns for a person at around 6pm. Pedestrians and drivers were advised to avoid the area.
This morning Police Scotland issued a statement saying the cordons had been lifted.
“Cowgate in Edinburgh has reopened following a report of concern for person reported to police around 6pm on Sunday, 15 June. The public is thanked for their patience. “