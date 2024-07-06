Edinburgh's Fettes College holds summer holiday camp for disability charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh-based charity SuperTroop, which provides residential breaks for children with learning disabilities, has held a week-long summer holiday camp on the grounds of Fettes College.

Around two dozen Fettes students gave up the first week of their summer break to volunteer with the holidaymakers and help give them support and friendship. Fettes teaching staff also volunteer to organise and support the holiday, with some taking the lead in activities throughout the week.

A sing-song session as part of the week-long holiday camp at Fettes. | supplied

Fettes operational staff were involved too, preparing the accommodation, and the Fettes catering team provided all meals throughout the week.

Sixteen children and young people with learning disabilities took part in the holiday week, receiving 24/7 one-to-one support. Many of them had never had a night away from home before.

The children stayed in Dalmeny House, a modern, accessible boarding house on the Fettes campus, with dorm bedrooms, shared bathrooms and lots of relaxation space.

They stayed in the boarding house along with their helpers, had meals as a group in the dining hall. and had access to facilities such as outdoor spaces, swimming pool and sports hall.

Fettes student Vinjero said: “The SuperTroop holiday is so much fun and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the children enjoying themselves and growing in confidence over the course of the week.

“For most of them it’s the only time of the year they are away from home in completely new surroundings and to get a taste of independence is huge as well as giving their parents and carers some respite. It’s just an amazing week for everyone involved.”

Sue Fletcher-Watson, founder of SuperTroop said: “We are thrilled with the efforts from the students and staff at Fettes College towards SuperTroop’s residential break. Their generosity will make sure that this residential break is truly special for all involved and make for some very happy campers.

“SuperTroop’s goal is to provide extraordinary holidays, creating an environment in which holiday makers feel surrounded by friends. The support we have from Fettes, as fundraisers, hosts and volunteers, is vital to provide the best experience possible.”

Fettes students took part in a gruelling 24-hour tyre-drag challenge in May to raise £25,000, which allowed SuperTroop to provide travel, admission to places such as Edinburgh Zoo, as well as fun activities, art supplies and and more for the 16 young people.