Edinburgh's Fettes College welcomes other schools to gladiator training with Roman centurion
The 126 guests had the chance to join a Greek theatre workshop, listen to the tale of Theseus and the Minotaur from a visiting storyteller, learn about Roman pottery and vase paintings and create a huge collaborative mosaic as well as take part in the gladiator training with a Roman centurion.
The centurion also joined the pupils for the Roman feast, cooked up by Fettes’ catering department.
Head of classics Clare McDonnell said: “I believe a love for the subject starts early and so we were delighted to welcome pupils from other schools to come to Fettes for our annual Classics Day.
“It’s a really fun day for eleven year olds to be immersed in the history, culture and mythology behind the language and to take part in activities such as gladiator training , Greek theatre, art mosaics, storytelling and a hotly-contested quick fire vocabulary quiz.”
