Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 150 children and young people have taken part in Edinburgh’s first ever inclusive community sports event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Sports Day, at Saughton Athletics Track, brought together pupils with a physical disability, learning difficulty or autism from both special schools and mainstream primary and secondary schools, to take part in a wide range of sports.

Cycling was one of the many events featured at the Big Sports Day | supplied

They were able to choose from football, frame running, cycling, tennis, karate, rugby, archery, cricket and lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups of pupils rotated around three or four specific activity stations catering to their individual needs and abilities. Edinburgh College students volunteered their support on the day.

Organised by the city council’s active schools team and youth work development workers based at Gorgie Mills school, the event was partly funded through the Edinburgh 900 fund.

Young people from Oaklands special school were among those attending the event | supplied

Education convener Joan Griffiths said: “It is truly fantastic to see that this community event was attended by so many learners from across the city and to hear that a great time was had by all.

“Having fun through sport and keeping active is an important part of the curriculum across all Edinburgh schools and it’s brilliant that learners had the chance to try out a range of different sports.”