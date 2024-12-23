Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh landmark that has formed part of the city’s skyline for over 120 years has been transformed into a new community greenspace.

The Granton Gas Holder, now named ‘Gas Holder 1,’ opened to the public at the weekend on Saturday, December 21 and now features a range of new facilities including a multi-sensory play zones and a dedicated area for permanent and temporary art.

Works to create a new public park and amphitheatre at the site got underway in early 2023 as part of a £1.3 billion regeneration project in the area. The project was funded by the UK Government (16.4m) and the Scottish Government (£1.2m).

The 1.2 hectare park has six different zones, including three play areas with a wide range of play equipment. For those out to explore the new outdoor space there is an inner ring walk going round the outer edges of the frame with a range of places to sit and relax. An informative outdoor exhibition has also been created which showcases the history of Granton gasworks as well as the restoration process which has just taken place.

Refurbishment works at Edinburgh’s Granton Gas Holder are now complete and will be lit in festive colours for the rest of December | City of Edinburgh Council

Depute council leader, Mandy Watt, said: “Gas Holder 1 and the new park sit right at the heart of our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront. I’m really excited we’ve reached this milestone before the year ends and look forward to the official opening of the park next year.

“It’s now open so I’d encourage local people to go and check out this fantastic new green space for the area as well as ‘Gas Holder 1’, which will light up the sky for everyone to enjoy in time for the festive season.”

Gas Holder 1 will also facilitate a large outdoor area for sports, markets, seasonal events, community use and performance arts, with works including the planting of trees, shrubs and wildflowers to boost biodiversity in the area.

In Spring 2025, there will be a celebration to officially open the park when the ‘art zone’ will become home to the winner of the community led art piece.

Opened in 1901, the Granton Gasholder has since been painted 72 times, with four new coats applied during this renovation project

Investment Minister Tom Arthur said: “This project demonstrates the benefits of regenerating derelict sitesinto places people can visit and enjoy. The new park will offer a vibrant and accessible space for the local community which will attract more visitors into Granton to support local spend.“To help communities prosper we have allocated an extra £62.15 million towards regeneration in next year’s draft Budget. This will benefit people throughout Scotland by supporting projects including the revitalisation of green spaces, town centres and derelict sites.”

Graham Brown, senior contracts manager at McLaughlin & Harvey, added: “We’re delighted to have completed this unique restoration project and handed it over to our client, The City of Edinburgh Council. In deconstructing the old bell, refurbishing the listed steel structure, and repainting the frame, we have solved complex engineering challenges by using our vast civil engineering experience and successfully collaborating with our client and supply chain partners. We are looking forward to joining the official opening celebrations next year.”