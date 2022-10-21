The play area at Figgate Park has been transformed over the last four months, bringing an array of new attractions to the beloved park. Officially opened on October 14, the impressive new play area brings state of the art facilities and new life to the community playground that first opened in 1992.

The revamp features new equipment for children of all ages, including a Rolli trampoline and an inclusive roundabout for wheelchair users. It is a collaboration between the Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust (ELGT) and Friends of Figgate Park community group who have worked together since June to develop the site at the north-Edinburgh park.

Funded by the FCC Communities Fund and the City of Edinburgh Council, the completion of the £190,000 renovation project comes after a two-month consultation period that generated over 1,000 responses from the local community to identify what improvements residents would like to see at the popular green space.

Children can enjoy the new playpark in Edinburgh's Portobello

Other facilities chosen by the local community include a new swing set with a seat and cradle for toddlers and a range of exciting apparatus, including a viper swing and a climbing unit for pre-schoolers.

A spokesperson for Friends of Figgate Park said they were “absolutely delighted” to see children enjoying the new play area after many years of campaigning. They said: “The old play park was so tired, neglected and definitely past its sell-by-date. Countless hours were spent trying to get the project off the ground and with the support and wonderful ideas of the local school children and community the newly upgraded play park has come to life with the help of City of Edinburgh Council and Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust”.

Earlier in the year, a new railway-themed cycle track was constructed near the play area as part of the on-going development of the park – it is hoped that these recent projects will serve as a catalyst for future activities in the park after the council previously issued a play value score of less than “good” due to the age and condition of the Figgate Park play area.

The Friends of Figgate Park spokesperson said the rejuvenated play park is: “A tremendous addition to this area of the Figgate Park along with the new bike track and forthcoming MUGA pitch which were made possible with support of Hitachi Rail and Cruyff Foundation.” They added that the new park will give children “a wonderful new space to play, grow and enjoy.”

Councillor Val Walker cut the ribbon last week at the launch of the new play park.

ELGT chief executive, Charlie Cumming, expressed his gratitude to CEC and the FCC Communities Fund for their support of the project. He said: “The play equipment will help meet the needs of the local children now and for future generations and will encourage greater use of the park for local families.”

Convener of culture and communities, Val Walker, said: “This wonderful new facility is a fantastic addition to Figgate Park as part of wider improvements. Play facilities for local children were arguably lacking and out of date before but with all these new additions the park’s now a great space for all the family to play and have fun.”

Cllr Walker said: “I’m delighted that we’ll have play equipment specifically designed for wheelchair users, so that families with disabled children can join in the fun. I’m sure these new facilities will draw visitors to Figgate Park from all over the city.”

Cheryl Raynor, FCC communities foundation grant manager said: “We’re delighted to have supported the play area project and pleased our funding has provided a fantastic facility for children in the local area. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to communities, and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

The revamped park has been a big hit with the local community.