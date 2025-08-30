Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University has recruited a TikTok influencer to make maths more appealing to potential students.

The university secured funding of almost £150,000 from the Campaign for Mathematical Sciences (CaMS) to overhaul its SCHOLAR programme, which offers interactive and online materials for use in Scottish schools.

And now it has brought together an advisory group of experts, including secondary school teachers and TikTok maths communicator Ayliean MacDonald, to contribute to the process.

Ayliean MacDonald is a regular contributor to the UK’s most popular maths channel on YouTube, Numberphile | Third Party

Ayliean has almost 100,000 followers on TikTok. Her videos have clocked up millions of views and she is a regular contributor to the UK’s most popular maths channel on YouTube, Numberphile.

It comes as maths graduate numbers are forecast to drop by a fifth between 2030 and 2035, raising concerns of a growing skills gap in sectors crucial to UK growth and resilience such as AI, climate science, fintech, and national security.

This is despite maths consistently being among the most popular subjects with school pupils at Higher level.

The CaMS Project Awards are aimed at bolstering the pipeline of talent following a maths A-Level or Higher with further study.

Maths Tiktoker Ayliean said: “Given the right environment and support, people from every background do find joy in maths, whether it’s online videos and livestreams, large scale participatory maths-art projects, monthly ‘maths jams’ or sell out Edinburgh Fringe shows all about maths.

“Maths is a living, breathing subject with a vibrant community you can get involved in.

“I am excited to bring that energy to the Heriot-Watt SCHOLAR programme, a resource which allowed me to be the first person in my family to go to university, many years ago.”

Professor Jens Marklof, chair of CaMS, said, “The projected fall in the number of maths graduates and the ongoing shortfall of specialist maths teachers are punctures in the pipeline of maths talent.

“So we decided to take action to smooth the pathway for maths talent to progress from school into higher education and on to the research and applications that are crucial to the UK’s brightest future.

“Heriot-Watt has experience of widening interest in and access to mathematics so we are delighted to be able to fund them to rapidly develop some of their future thinking.”

Dr Emma Coutts, director of the MathsGym Mathematics Learning Support Centre at Heriot-Watt said: “We are delighted to receive this award from CaMS which represents a significant step forward in our mission to make mathematics education more inclusive and accessible.

“We firmly believe that anyone with the passion and determination to study mathematics should have the opportunity to do so, regardless of their background or prior educational pathway.

“Building on our experience with the SCHOLAR platform, we will develop engaging and high-quality pre-university mathematics material to reach learners from across the UK.

“This initiative will also introduce the first alternative pathway into university-level mathematics, offering flexible micro-credentials and accessible resources that showcase the creativity, excitement, and real-world relevance of mathematics today.

“By opening new doors to mathematical study, we aim to inspire and prepare the next generation of mathematicians.”