Edinburgh's Johnnie Walker Princes Street experience evacuated as fire crews rushed to the scene

A fire crew descended on Princes Street after an alarm went off in the Johnnie Walker experience.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:08 am

Visitors were evacuated from the building in Edinburgh’s West End, after the alarm went off at around 1pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) quickly mobilised, sending a crew and one fire appliance to the scene.

Firefighters searched the building, however, they didn’t find any sign of fire or smoke.

Tourists and visitors to the Scotch whisky experience were eventually let back inside the building, after fire crews checked the area.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1pm on Thursday, July 28 to an automatic alarm activation at a commercial building on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations control immediately mobilised one fire appliance to the location.

A fire crew rushed to the Johnnie Walker experience on Princes Street after an alarm went off in the building.

“Firefighters checked the building and established that there was no sign of fire or smoke.

“The crew left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

