Visitors were evacuated from the building in Edinburgh’s West End, after the alarm went off at around 1pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) quickly mobilised, sending a crew and one fire appliance to the scene.

Firefighters searched the building, however, they didn’t find any sign of fire or smoke.

Tourists and visitors to the Scotch whisky experience were eventually let back inside the building, after fire crews checked the area.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1pm on Thursday, July 28 to an automatic alarm activation at a commercial building on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations control immediately mobilised one fire appliance to the location.

“Firefighters checked the building and established that there was no sign of fire or smoke.