Visitors were evacuated from the building in Edinburgh’s West End, after the alarm went off at around 1pm.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) quickly mobilised, sending a crew and one fire appliance to the scene.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Ferry Road Drive hit-and-run: Armed police called to scene of crash after motorcyclist injured
-
2
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
3
Menzies Aviation offers ‘wholehearted apology’ for Edinburgh Airport baggage chaos that put it under ‘immense pressure’
-
4
Wealthy fund manager and novelist assaulted his wife in £1 million home in Edinburgh's exclusive Royal Terrace
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: 41-year-old man arrested for driving dangerously and being in possession of offensive weapons
Firefighters searched the building, however, they didn’t find any sign of fire or smoke.
Tourists and visitors to the Scotch whisky experience were eventually let back inside the building, after fire crews checked the area.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1pm on Thursday, July 28 to an automatic alarm activation at a commercial building on Princes Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations control immediately mobilised one fire appliance to the location.
“Firefighters checked the building and established that there was no sign of fire or smoke.
“The crew left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”