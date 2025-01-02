Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s Lost Shore Surf Resort will launch its inaugural Wellbeing Month in January, hosting a series of events and workshops designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.

This month-long programme highlights the transformative power of surfing and wellness, offering yoga, sound meditation, surf therapy workshops and running sessions in partnership with Good Time Running Club.

The long-awaited £60m attraction in Ratho, which opened its doors in November, features Europe’s largest and most advanced wave pool alongside a range of accommodation, a café and restaurant, waterfront bar, surf school and wellness treatments.

Lauren Hyder, head of events and sales at the resort, said: "At Lost Shore, our focus on wellbeing reflects a growing desire for more meaningful, experiential hospitality. It’s about creating opportunities for reconnection - whether with yourself, with nature, or with others.

"Surfing, in particular, delivers incredible physical and mental benefits, and our carefully curated programme of workshops, yoga sessions, and inclusive runs is designed to leave everyone feeling refreshed and revitalised. We’re proud to offer a space where wellness and enjoyment go hand in hand, inspiring positive and lasting change.”

Lost Shore’s social and health innovation lead, Dr Jamie Marshall, will explore the connection between surf therapy and holistic wellbeing across a range of workshops, with dates to be announced soon.

Featured Events

Yoga

There will be a range of yoga events across January and February

•Flow Yoga: Strengthen and improve flexibility with Jess MacKenzie. Sessions will run on January 10, 17, 24, and 31 between 10am and 11am in the Lost Shore Event Studio.

•Restorative Yoga: Focus on relaxation and recovery with Linda Keys. Sessions run on January 6, 13 and 27 and February 3 between 10am-11am in the Lost Shore Event Studio.

Workshops and Talks

• Riding Waves to Wellbeing

Facilitated by surf expert, Dr Jamie Marshall, and experienced educator, Suzi Hadden, these workshops provide a unique blend of surfing and psychoeducation to better understand mental health and intentionally support your wellbeing. Enjoy Europe’s biggest wave pool while exploring concepts like emotional regulation and flow states, backed by cutting-edge research. (18+). You can follow Lost Shore socials to be made aware of when tickets become available

• A Journey in Surf Therapy

Join Dr Jamie Marshall as he shares his groundbreaking PhD in Surf Therapy, exploring global perspectives - from young people in Scotland to veterans in the US and post-conflict communities in West Africa - while reflecting on the human stories behind mental health. Follow Lost Shore socials to be made aware of when tickets become available

Good Time Running Club

A friendly and inclusive 5K run around the stunning Lost Shore Surf Resort will take place on Thursday, January 18 at 9am. Open to runners of all abilities, this free event promises a scenic route and a welcoming atmosphere. Meet outside the Canteen at Lost Shore Surf Resort and enjoy a great start to your day with a supportive running community

Disconnect to Reconnect

Wellness experts, including Michelle Denham, will guide participants through calming sound meditations and personalised treatment sessions designed to restore balance and reset energy.

For more information on Wellbeing Month and to book your place for events you can visit the Lost Shore website.