Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone, banning the worst-polluting vehicles from the heart of the Capital, came into force just after midnight.

It means motorists who drive their cars into the designated 1.2 square mile area - stretching from Queen Street in the New Town to Melville Drive on the other side of the Meadows, and from Palmerston Place in the west to Abbeyhill and the Pleasance in the east - face fines which increase steeply for repeat offences.

The LEZ came into force just after midnight

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will operate within the zone to check vehicles are entitled to be there. An online vehicle checker allows drivers to make sure whether their car is allowed or not.

Enforcement started at one minute past midnight. Fines for breaching the new rules are set initially at £60, but that is halved to £30 if paid within 30 days - or doubled if there is a repeat offence within 90 days, and doubled again if there is another.

The aim of the ban is to cut exhaust emissions, resulting in better air quality and so improve people’s health. And transport convener Scott Arthur said the LEZ had already had an impact.

“The LEZ has already made a difference because people have upgraded their vehicles in advance of enforcement starting and because of that the air is already getting cleaner. So we’re getting towards, or meeting, the minimum standards in law, in terms of air quality, which is really good, but that is just the minimum standard. We’re nowhere near the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation.”

Flora Ogilvie, consultant in public health at NHS Lothian, said air pollution could exacerbate existing heart and lung conditions, and cause poorer lung development in children.

She said: "We know that air pollution has really negative impacts on short and long-term health, and particularly on the most vulnerable in the population, including children, whose lungs are still developing.