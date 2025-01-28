Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic Edinburgh landmark will remain closed for the next six months as teams work to restore the 200-year-old monument.

The Nelson Monument on Calton Hill will undergo essential refurbishment, including the reinstallation of its historic Timeball and mast, restoration to the monument's external walls and windows and new internal lighting.

The final phase of the project began on Monday and is expected to reopen to the public in July.

Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener, said: “We are excited to embark on this next stage of the important refurbishment of the Nelson Monument, ensuring that both the iconic structure and its fascinating history continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

“The restoration and reinstallation of the Timeball and the enhancements to the monument will provide visitors with an even richer experience, connecting them to the legacy of Charles Piazzi Smyth and the monumental role this site has played in both Edinburgh's heritage and the history of navigation.”

Designed by Robert Burn to resemble an upside down telescope, the Nelson Monument was completed in 1815 to commemorate Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson’s death and the British victory over the French and Spanish naval fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.

The time ball was added in 1853 by Astronomer Royal, Professor Charles Piazzi Smyth. The time ball was once synchronised with Edinburgh Castle’s one o’clock gun, but after being damaged in 2007 was removed two years later.

The Nelson Monument offers one of the best panoramic views of Edinburgh, with views stretching across the city to the Pentland Hills, the Firth of Forth, and Fife. It forms part of the wonderful visitor experience available at Calton Hill which is home to several neoclassical structures, including the National Monument, the City Observatory and the Dugald Stewart Monument.