Animal rights protesters today gatecrashed the opening of Edinburgh’s latest new up-market clothes shop.

Video footage showed campaigners from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) entering the new Gucci store in Multrees Walk, off St Andrew Square, with signs reading “Gucci: Ban wild-animal skins”.

They said the aim of the demonstration was to urge the luxury retailer to stop using the skins of “tormented” snakes and other wildlife in its collections.

Protesters from animal campaign group PETA gatecrashed the opening of the Gucci store. Pictures: PETA. | PETA

PETA Vice President Mimi Bekhechi, who is from Edinburgh, said: “Every wild animal-skin accessory, from wallets and bags to belts and watch straps, comes from a terrified animal who was beaten, tortured, and skinned – sometimes while still conscious. PETA is calling on Gucci to do right by animals by shedding reptile and other ‘exotic’ skins.”

PETA said it had recently revealed the cruel methods used to kill pythons on python farms in Thailand and highlighted similar cruelty towards crocodiles, lizards and ostriches.

The campaign group said a growing number of fashion brands had dropped wild-animal skins, including Burberry, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Mulberry, Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood. And it said many more were offering vegan leather options made from a wide range of innovative materials such as mushrooms, apples, corn, and cacti.

It emerged in March that Gucci had chosen Edinburgh for its first stand-alone store outside London. The Italian luxury fashion househas moved into two adjoining units previously occupied by Hugo Boss and Caffe Nero. Together they make up more than 4,700 square metres of retail floorspace.

Gucci was founded in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci and became an internationally-known brand under his son Aldo Gucci. But there were family feuds over control of the company. It is now owned by Kering, a French-based multinational corporation specialising in luxury goods.