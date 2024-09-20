Edinburgh's new Gucci store: Opening in Multrees Walk gatecrashed by animal rights protesters
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video footage showed campaigners from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) entering the new Gucci store in Multrees Walk, off St Andrew Square, with signs reading “Gucci: Ban wild-animal skins”.
They said the aim of the demonstration was to urge the luxury retailer to stop using the skins of “tormented” snakes and other wildlife in its collections.
PETA Vice President Mimi Bekhechi, who is from Edinburgh, said: “Every wild animal-skin accessory, from wallets and bags to belts and watch straps, comes from a terrified animal who was beaten, tortured, and skinned – sometimes while still conscious. PETA is calling on Gucci to do right by animals by shedding reptile and other ‘exotic’ skins.”
PETA said it had recently revealed the cruel methods used to kill pythons on python farms in Thailand and highlighted similar cruelty towards crocodiles, lizards and ostriches.
The campaign group said a growing number of fashion brands had dropped wild-animal skins, including Burberry, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Mulberry, Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood. And it said many more were offering vegan leather options made from a wide range of innovative materials such as mushrooms, apples, corn, and cacti.
It emerged in March that Gucci had chosen Edinburgh for its first stand-alone store outside London. The Italian luxury fashion househas moved into two adjoining units previously occupied by Hugo Boss and Caffe Nero. Together they make up more than 4,700 square metres of retail floorspace.
Gucci was founded in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci and became an internationally-known brand under his son Aldo Gucci. But there were family feuds over control of the company. It is now owned by Kering, a French-based multinational corporation specialising in luxury goods.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.