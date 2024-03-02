Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Pizza Geeks aim to make 2024 their most impactful year to date - with plans to give away 15,000 to charities and vulnerable communities throughout the year.

The ‘Pizza for the People’ initiative, will see the local business donate 100 pizzas from each of their three venues at Haymarket, Leith and Easter Road each week to those in need. It comes after the independent pizzeria provided more than 39, 000 pizzas to disadvantaged people in the local community and people facing homelessness in recent years.

Pizza Geeks founder, Patrick Ward, said his team "believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back"

Patrick Ward, founder of Pizza Geeks said: “At Pizza Geeks, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Our Pizza for the People initiative has been at the heart of our mission since day one. By working closely with local charities and organisations, we strive to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.

Bosses at Pizza Geeks plan to work closely and collaborate more with local charities, social enterprises, and community groups throughout the year, with the company having already established partnerships with Soul Food, The Haymarket Hubs Homeless Shelter, Street Works, Steps for Hope, Street Soccer, and Social Bite Village.

The team are also in discussions with a range of other charities and organisations which they hope to collaborate with this year and are urging other local initiatives to get in touch if they wish to collaborate with them.

Known for their handmade Neapolitan inspired pizzas, Pizza Geeks’ latest venue on Easter Road has now become a permanent fixture in the community after starting out as a pop-up. Taking on an 80s theme, the venue encompasses everything from gaming to movies, featuring 8-bit graphics, blockbuster vibes and a nod to iconic 80s inspired shows like Stranger Things.

