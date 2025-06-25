Edinburgh's Princes Street closed as large police presence descends on the city centre this morning

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:46 BST

Princes Street is locked down this morning, with a large police presence and a forensic tent at the scene.

The police incident on Princes Street has closed the city’s most famous street eastbound from Frederick Street to South St David Street. With AA Traffic News stating that it has been closed since 6am this morning. The road currently remains open westbound.

UPDATE: Man found unresponsive on Princes Street this morning sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Princes Street this morning, with the road closed and a forensic tent erected at the scene.placeholder image
Princes Street this morning, with the road closed and a forensic tent erected at the scene. | Liam Greer

It is unclear why the road has been closed, with Police Scotland contacted for information.

Photos from the scene show a large police presence opposite the Mound, on Princes Street, with a forensic tent and cordon in place, and an ambulance also in attendance.

Police cars and an ambulance were spotted at Princes Street this morning, with the road closed eastbound.placeholder image
Police cars and an ambulance were spotted at Princes Street this morning, with the road closed eastbound. | Liam Greer

The road closure has led to bus diversions, while Edinburgh trams are running part route between the West End and the airport.

Edinburgh Trams posted on X: “Due to a police incident, Princes Street is closed. We are running part route between West End and Edinburgh Airport in both directions only. Ticket acceptance is in place with Lothian Buses.”

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story when we get it.

