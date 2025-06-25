Man found unresponsive on Princes Street this morning pronounced dead at the scene

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST

A man found unresponsive on Princes Street this morning was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the scene opposite the Mound in Edinburgh city centre at around 6am this morning, Wednesday, June 25, responding to a report of an unresponsive man on Princes Street. Emergency services attended, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene on Princes Street this morning, Wednesday, June 25.placeholder image
The scene on Princes Street this morning, Wednesday, June 25. | National World

His death is being treated as unexplained and police are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Princes Street remains closed eastbound this morning between Frederick Street and South St David Street, with buses diverted and Edinburgh Trams currently running part route from Edinburgh Airport to The West End.

A forensic tent in place at Princes Street, where a man was pronounced dead this morning.placeholder image
A forensic tent in place at Princes Street, where a man was pronounced dead this morning. | National World

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Wednesday, 25 June, we received a report of an unresponsive man on Princes Street in Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

