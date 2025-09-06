The east end of Princes Street in Edinburgh has been cordoned off following the discovery of a 'suspicious package.'

Police, fire crews and paramedics remain at the scene, with a cordon in place on the pavement between the Apple Store and Black Sheep Coffee (10 - 24 Princes Street). The incident was first reported to police at around 1pm on Saturday, September 6. Buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Several Lothian Buses services are being diverted until further notice. Edinburgh Trams briefly suspended tram stops at Princes Street and St Andrews Square but resumed a full service at 2.40pm.

Emergency services responded to an incident in Princes Street, Edinburgh on Saturday, September 6 | NW

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Saturday, 6 September, 2025, we received a report that a suspicious package had been delivered to a commercial premises on Princes Street, Edinburgh. The building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance and the package is being examined. A cordon is in place. There are road closures in place along Princes Street between South St Andrews Street and North Bridge. Diversions are in place.”

The following Lothian Bus services are being diverted: 1, 4, 16, 25, 34, 43, X27, X28, X18, X19, 113, 124, X5, X4, X7, 3, 29, 30, 31 and 37.

Services 43, X27, X28, X18,and X19 are unable to serve Princes Street at Waverley and are instead being diverted via Frederick Street and George Street terminating at St Andrew Square until further notice.

A police cordon was erected on the pavement at the east end of Princes Street, Edinburgh | NW

Services 113, 124, X5, X4 and X7 are unable to serve Regent Road, Waterloo Place and Princes Street at Waverley. Citybound services are instead diverted via Leith Street, York Place, Queen Street and Frederick Street. Eastbound services are instead diverted via Frederick Street, Queen Street, York Place and London Road. Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays.

Services 3, 29, 30, 31 and 37 are unable to serve Princes Street at Waverley and are instead diverted via Frederick Street, George Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street in both directions until further notice. Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays.

Services 1, 4, 16, 25, and 34 are unable to serve Leith Street and Princes Street at Waverley. Eastbound services are instead diverted via Frederick Street, George Street, North St David Street and York Place. Westbound services are instead diverted via York Place, North St David Street and South St David Street. Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays.