Eyesore planters on Leith Walk are to be removed by Edinburgh Council after being repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The large “rusty buckets” were installed along the Trams to Newhaven route as a substitute for trees, which could not be planted due to underground utilities.

'Rusty bucket' planters are to be removed unless people from the community offer to look after one. Picture: Andy Arthur.

Their unsightly appearance quickly sparked a backlash from the public, while most have been spray-painted and “used as litter bins,” since arriving last year, transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said.

A report said: “Public reaction to the installation of the planters was initially not favourable and some had to be relocated following complaints.”

Small trees planted in 16 out of a total 46 metal containers have been broken off and “litter and cigarette butts are being dropped into the planters, and some have been graffitied,” it added.

The council now intends to move them to parks and disused bowling greens, offering them up as allotment spaces, for which there is a long waiting list in the city. Locations mooted in the report include Leith Links, Inverleith Park, Saughton Park, Inch Park, and St Mark Park.

However some could remain in their current locations on the street if community groups or businesses agree to maintain the planters going forward.

Cllr Arthur said: “If we’re losing the battle with the vandals I think we need to give up. I think the level of vandalism that they’re sustaining, the council can’t continue to support them so we’ve made the decision to remove them and the idea is they’ll get used as allotment spaces, perhaps where the council has unused bowling greens. Detractors call them rusty buckets, but most people are quite happy with them in Colinton.”

One of the barriers to removing the planters has been people “planting their own flowers and things in them,” he said, adding: “That isn’t a bad thing, I think that’s a great thing, the problem is for the bulk of them they’re just becoming a liability for us.”

He said: “The plan is to work with community councils to find a way forward. So it’s not the end.”