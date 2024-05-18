Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is understood that a car collided with a tram near Albert Street at around 1pm

Edinburgh Trams have warned passengers to expect delays after a car collided with a tram on Leith Walk.

The incident, which occurred near the Albert Street, was reported shortly before 1pm. It is understood police attended the scene and the Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted.

The crash happened on Leith Walk near its junction with Albert Street

Edinburgh Trams operated a restricted service between St Andrew Square and Edinburgh Airport in both directions whilst a recovery effort was carried out. It is not known if there were any injuries at this time.

At around 1.40pm Edinburgh Trams provided an update on social media. They said: “We are now running full route between Newhaven and Edinburgh Airport. We will have extended wait times until we reform, Thanks for your patience.”