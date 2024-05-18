Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An airport spokesperson said the issue was resolved quickly and queues have now returned to normal

Hundreds of holidaymakers departing from Edinburgh Airport this morning faced ‘insane’ queues for security - with a video showing the queue extend outside the building.

Shortly after 6am, one traveller shared a video on social media, posting: “Insane queue for security at Edinburgh Airport this morning.” The video shows hundreds of people queuing outside the building as they wait to access airport security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holidaymakers faced long queues at Edinburgh Airport this morning. The technical issue has since been resolved

Edinburgh Airport said a technical issue saw one of the security lanes temporarily close, leading to longer than usual waiting times. They added that the issue was resolved quickly and current waiting times have returned to normal - approximately three minutes.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “A technical issue impacting one of our lanes meant longer wait times for some passengers at security this morning. This was resolved promptly and wait times returned to normal levels a short time later.”

Later in the year, Edinburgh Airport is set to introduce new scanners which will allow passengers to complete security checks without removing liquids, gels and electronic devices from their hand luggage. The installation of the new scanners will continue throughout the year. Until then passengers are reminded to follow the current 100ml liquid rules.