Edinburgh Airport: ‘Technical issue’ sees holidaymakers forced to queue for security outside the building
Hundreds of holidaymakers departing from Edinburgh Airport this morning faced ‘insane’ queues for security - with a video showing the queue extend outside the building.
Shortly after 6am, one traveller shared a video on social media, posting: “Insane queue for security at Edinburgh Airport this morning.” The video shows hundreds of people queuing outside the building as they wait to access airport security.
Edinburgh Airport said a technical issue saw one of the security lanes temporarily close, leading to longer than usual waiting times. They added that the issue was resolved quickly and current waiting times have returned to normal - approximately three minutes.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “A technical issue impacting one of our lanes meant longer wait times for some passengers at security this morning. This was resolved promptly and wait times returned to normal levels a short time later.”
Later in the year, Edinburgh Airport is set to introduce new scanners which will allow passengers to complete security checks without removing liquids, gels and electronic devices from their hand luggage. The installation of the new scanners will continue throughout the year. Until then passengers are reminded to follow the current 100ml liquid rules.
The Edinburgh Airport website states: “In order to get through security even quicker, and avoid any unnecessary delays, you should: make sure all liquids are under 100ml and put in a clear bag, take large electricals out your hand luggage and out them in a tray, with nothing covering them, remove jackets and belts and put them in the tray, and empty your pockets.”
