Hot weather has led to the return of the "Seafield stench" and left residents unable to sit in their gardens and having to keep their windows closed to avoid the smell of sewage.

People in Leith have campaigned for decades for action to tackle the pong from Seafield sewage works and were promised investment of £10 million to improve the situation ahead of the eventual replacement of the plant at the end of the decade.

But the improvements have not yet been carried out and residents are now calling for a greater sense of urgency from Scottish Water and the plant operators Veolia.

Eileen Simpson says recent complaints about the Seafield stench are as high as they have ever been. | TSPL

Eileen Simpson, of Leith Links community council, said complaints lodged through the community council's reporting system over the last few weeks are as high as they have ever been.

She said: "We get heartbreaking complaints from people with new babies - they can't open their windows at night when it's very hot because the smells are so dreadful. We never sleep with the window open in case there's a smell released during the night - they can be really noxious."

One parent wrote: "‘It makes me so angry that I have to report this repeatedly, for eight years - especially on a lovely sunny Saturday when we’d like to sit out with our baby in the Links. The smell seems unavoidable, I can smell it in our flat as well. It bothers me that my son will have this pollution in his lungs."

And another said: "The odour stops the children playing in the back garden. We can’t leave the back door or any windows open, the odour is so strong and vile."

Ms Simpson said after a lot of campaigning in 2017/18, a review led to the promise of £10m investment in improvements.

"It did look as if they were moving on it,” she said. “But it turned out that Scottish Water had not been able to get tenders within the budget.

"The £10m was meant to be spent between 2021 and 2025. We're now in the summer of 2025 and the work hasn't even started, though they're now promising they'll get these tenders in very quickly and start before the end of the year.

"In the meantime the smells have been absolutely terrible. The problem is the site isn't fit for purpose, particularly for the weather extremes we are having

“They have acknowledged this. In long dry periods the sewage gets backed up and becomes septic, then onshore winds blow the Seafield stench all over us.

"We need a very different level of urgency and investment from Veolia, the multinational company who currently manage Seafield; from Scottish Water who gave them the contract; and from the Scottish Government, who have a duty to give their internationally renowned capital city a sewage system that’s fit for purpose, and Leithers some decent air to breathe."

In a joint statement, Scottish Water and Veolia acknowledged the concerns raised by local residents.

And they continued: “The recent warm weather, combined with the driest start to a year in 60 years and prolonged onshore winds, have contributed to the issue, causing sewage to become odorous before it reaches our site for treatment.

“We're doing all we can within our control to mitigate and improve the situation for the local community, including chemical dosing in the waste water network. With recent rainfall and change in wind direction we have seen a marked improvement, but we remain vigilant and will continue to work to ensure odours are minimised.

“We remain committed to investing in Seafield and work on this continues to progress. This commitment remains unchanged, and we are focused on delivering a project that meets the objectives of the independent Strategic Odour Review.’

Edinburgh Northern and Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson, who chairs the Seafield stakeholder group, which brings together the residents, operators and authorities, said it was unfair that residents had experienced unpleasant odours in recent weeks.

He said: “While it is appreciated that this is mostly due to the exceptionally dry weather, the number of recent complaints does also underline the importance of the planned investment by Scottish Water into the plant, to make sure the odour risk is meaningfully reduced as much and as soon as possible, in the near future.

“While it is disappointing that these improvements have been delayed somewhat, due to external market challenges that have affected so much in our country in recent years, it was reassuring that Scottish Water recently emphasised their absolute commitment to meeting their pledge to invest to improve the Seafield plant, and begin these works as soon as they can in the year ahead.

“The situation with Seafield has notably improved in recent years but, as evidenced in the last few weeks, there is clearly more work to do. I will continue to work hard with all involved to represent local residents’ concerns and make sure that significant investment and further improvement is delivered ASAP.”