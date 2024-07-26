Edinburgh's Social Bite Village: Former resident ended up singing on stage before Lulu
and live on Freeview channel 276
The village in Granton, provides pre-fab accommodation for homeless people until they can find a permanent home. In the six years it has been going, about 100 people have been through it.
Mary, 60, was left traumatised after being made redundant and then suffering a sustained dog attack. "I shut down and I slowly got further and further down that slippery slope and I couldn't deal with where I was."
She found herself sofa-surfing for a couple of years before hearing about the Social Bite Village.
"Sofa-surfing is hard - some places you could be there a week, other places maybe a couple of months, but as a person you don't do what you normally did - you don't eat the same, your hygiene isn't the same, I struggled a lot.
"I'm so thankful to each and every one that took me in, but when I went to the village I was so low, it was really hard. But the good thing was when I went there, I just had a sense of relief. You had your room and you knew you were there until you got a house. The village was my life-saver - it was my sanctuary, it was where I recovered.
"People actually listened to what you needed, they weren't constantly saying you have to do this or you have to do that, I was whatever you needed at your pace."
And Mary said the village also offered many opportunities. Volunteers were being sought to help with the Big Sleep Out in Princes Street Gardens - and Mary offered not just to shepherd the crowds but to sing on stage.
"I went just before Lulu," she said. "When Lulu came into the room she asked 'How long have you been gigging?' I said it was my first one and she said 'Brave'." But her song went well and she says she'll never forget the support from the homeless people who were there.
"One thing they all said was 'Don't stop'. Lulu also asked about writing songs; and a month later I wrote my first song - now it's getting released as a charity single."
Mary spent seven months in the village before she managed to secure a council flat. She says she is "still rebuilding - but getting there". And she says she'll always be grateful to Social Bite and her fellow residents at the village.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.