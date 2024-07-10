Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The St James Quarter Sessions will return to Edinburgh this summer - a free music festival that showcases emerging talent across a range of genres.

Returning to the St James Quarter for a second year, the event will see over 80 musicians perform throughout the shopping centre with organisers adding a rooftop stage to the event this year.

Between August 16 and 25, visitors can see up-and-coming musicians and more established performers from pop-up live acoustic sets and DJs to full band performances with a diverse mix of artists from indie rock and alt-pop to jazz fusion and hip hop.

St James Quarter

Susan Hewlett, brand and marketing director, said: “2024 has been a tumultuous year for the music industry, specifically festivals, many of which have sadly been cancelled due to rising costs and consumers being more cash conscious.

“The success of the first St James Quarter Sessions allowed guests to experience emerging live music talent in the city centre for free, whilst also being able to take advantage of an exciting array of food and drink offerings and amenities.”

Susan added: “We cannot wait to be at the heart of the buzz, welcoming our guests to the second edition of St James Quarter Sessions.”

Alongside performances on the panoramic rooftop stage, the free 10-day festival will fill all floors across the Galleria, including performances in Bonnie & Wild, Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, The Botanist, The Alchemist and Duck & Waffle.

St James Quarter has also teamed up with Forth 1’s Boogie in the Morning to find the best of local talent who will win the chance to perform on one of the stages during the festival and a day in the W Edinburgh recording studio.

Free tickets will be available on the St James Quarter app later this month, along with the full line-up announcement for St James Quarter Sessions 2024.