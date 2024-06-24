Duck and Waffle at St James Quarter to bring the spirit of Saint Tropez to Edinburgh this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located at the St James Quarter, the popular restaurant has teamed up with French wine company Minuty to transform their 32-seat terrace into an intimate, picturesque setting with coastal-style blankets and deck chairs, where guests can unwind from city life.
The restaurant’s signature wraparound bar and lounge will offer an al fresco culinary and beverage experience, where guests are welcomed by a chic bar cart serving Minuty cocktails and wine, including Minuty Prestige and Château Minuty Rosé et Or, lauded for its refreshing minerality, bright acidity, and vibrant floral notes.
Promising to deliver an ‘oasis in the heart if the city’, guests can pair refreshing cocktails with the Duck & Waffle’s a la carte menu, with the space also featuring a dedicated photo spot.
Other cocktail highlights include ‘Summer in Provence’, made with white peach cordial, Lillet Blanc vermouth, and lemonade, ‘Rosé Reverie’, made with Galliano Autentico liqueur, Campari, orange blossom water and finished with absinthe spray, and ‘Lavender Breeze’, made with St Germain elderflower liqueur, lavender syrup, Noilly Prat vermouth, and fresh lime juice, served alongside Duck & Waffle's signature menu.
For more information or to book a reservation you can visit the Duck & Waffle website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.