Duck and Waffle at St James Quarter to bring the spirit of Saint Tropez to Edinburgh this summer

By Neil Johnstone
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST
Edinburgh’s Duck & Waffle has partnered with a leading wine merchant to bring the spirit of Saint Tropez to the capital this summer.

Located at the St James Quarter, the popular restaurant has teamed up with French wine company Minuty to transform their 32-seat terrace into an intimate, picturesque setting with coastal-style blankets and deck chairs, where guests can unwind from city life. 

The restaurant’s signature wraparound bar and lounge will offer an al fresco culinary and beverage experience, where guests are welcomed by a chic bar cart serving Minuty cocktails and wine, including Minuty Prestige and Château Minuty Rosé et Or, lauded for its refreshing minerality, bright acidity, and vibrant floral notes.

Edinburgh’s Duck & Waffle restaurant at the St James Quarter will transform into an 'oasis in the heart of the city'Edinburgh’s Duck & Waffle restaurant at the St James Quarter will transform into an 'oasis in the heart of the city'
Edinburgh's Duck & Waffle restaurant at the St James Quarter will transform into an 'oasis in the heart of the city'

Promising to deliver an ‘oasis in the heart if the city’, guests can pair refreshing cocktails with the Duck & Waffle’s a la carte menu, with the space also featuring a dedicated photo spot.

Other cocktail highlights include ‘Summer in Provence’, made with white peach cordial, Lillet Blanc vermouth, and lemonade, ‘Rosé Reverie’, made with Galliano Autentico liqueur, Campari, orange blossom water and finished with absinthe spray, and ‘Lavender Breeze’, made with St Germain elderflower liqueur, lavender syrup, Noilly Prat vermouth, and fresh lime juice, served alongside Duck & Waffle's signature menu.

For more information or to book a reservation you can visit the Duck & Waffle website.

