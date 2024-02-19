Edinburgh's starring role in artist's debut graphic novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Driven by a strong female character, the multi-layered narrative is described as a gritty thriller set between 19th and 21st century across England, Scotland, and Canada and features pages set in Edinburgh.

The sequential art from veteran artist Stephen Baskerville (Judge Dredd, Transformers, Spider-Man, Doctor Who), brings to life a heady blend of occult mystery, science-fiction, horror and alternative history; spliced through with wry humour, pop culture and references for music lovers of all genres.

Henry Chebaane's love for Auld Reekie is evident in the pages set in Edinburgh, which faithfully depicts familiar sights such as India Street, George Street and the old Haymarket station.

Author Henry Chebaane, aka The Panharmonion Engineer

Another very usual aspect of this creative work is that the author has also designed a Scotland-inspired trendy boutique hotel called The Gyle, in Argyle Square London.

Designed in a style Chebaane calls ‘Steampunk Gothic-Romantic’ the heritage-listed set of three 1845 townhouses is featured as a plot point in his story. In fact, much of the area around the hotel in King’s Cross, is also featured. So, just four hours away from Waverley, readers can visit many of the scenes and have a dram at The Gyle.

Chebaane has also produced, directed and acted in his own music video filmed at the hotel. The short sci-fi film features the author wandering within the universe of his own book and has already won several international festivals such as 'best music video' at the 2023 Cine Paris Festival and 'Best Production' at the 2024 Europe Music Video Awards.

The second instalment of his epic saga is titled “Ghosts of Sound” and due out early 2025. It will feature a much larger Scottish cast, taking us on a gander across Argyll and Nova Scotia taking on the might of yet another would be imperialist invader.