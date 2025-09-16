Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance is to be repaired and cleaned, following an arson attack there nearly three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application for listed building consent to carry out repairs and stone cleaning at the war memorial outside the City Chambers, submitted by the council’s head of heritage, was approved on September 9 by the planning department.

In 2022, there was an arson attack on the wreaths after Remembrance Sunday. Numerous floral tributes were left charred on the memorial at the City Chambers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works due to now be carried out at the city centre war memorial include the repair, resetting and limited replacement of granite stone bollards, with corroded dowel fixings replaced by stainless steel alternatives.

Stock photo of the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers in Edinburgh, on Remembrance Sunday 2022. Picture: Mark Owens

There will also be the removal, stripping and galvanising of chains to ensure a consistent finish, localised relaying of paving within the three central arches to address water pooling, and limited stone cleaning to remove remnants of damage from the arson attack.

The proposed repairs also include the removal of biological growth affecting the central arches, conservation maintenance to the interior surfaces of the three arches, and repairs to four flag holders.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed works are based on the findings of a condition report and specification prepared following a commission by the council and Edinburgh World Heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals are confined to the essential repair of the memorial, with minimal intervention and no change to the character or setting of the listed building. The use of traditional repair techniques, appropriate materials and cleaning methods will ensure the long-term preservation of the memorial.

“A condition has been attached to ensure the methods of maintenance and repair and carried out in accordance with the methods outlined within the specification document.

“In view of the above, the proposals will not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and will not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.”

Wreaths laid at the Edinburgh City Chambers war memorial were set on fire in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning documents, Edinburgh World Heritage said: “The memorial deserves significant levels of respect and care but outside of the Remembrance Sunday, the Stone suffers from being often neglected and rather overlooked.

“The immediate area is frequently used for stalls and busking all year round. In addition, the full extent of the arcade is often used by people as shelter in inclement weather, and the memorial has been used as a seat.

“The granite Stone and plinth are generally in good condition. Some of the granite stone bollards require a mix of resetting, repairs and replacement due to the rusting metal dowel fixings, which has resulted in the cracking and loss of material in some bollards.

“The paving within the three arches is generally in acceptable condition, however, there is some water pooling in one location, and it suggested that those paviours are re-laid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chains require to be removed, stripped, and galvanised in some cases to match others, in order to extend the life of metalwork and paintwork. This would be followed by priming and re-painting the chains.

“Some cleaning of the Stone is required however this is mostly limited to one area where there are remnants of the arson attack.

“The three central arches of the sandstone arcade show significant biological growth on the southern inside of its northern arches and the proposal is to clean these as well.”

The Stone of Remembrance is Edinburgh’s memorial to the fallen in The Great War and Second World war. The Cenotaph is based on a design by the Architect Edward Lutyens. The design was initially commissioned by the Imperial War Graves Commission in 1917 and was called ‘The Great War Stone’.

Work can now begin on the war memorial outside the City Chambers, with the planning application receiving no comments on the council’s online planning portal.