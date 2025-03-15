A charity formed to rescue popular Edinburgh arts venue Summerhall has signed a 10-year lease on the building and plans to launch its year-round artistic programme next month.

Summerhall Arts, set up last year and led by Sam Gough, who has been chief executive of the venue for the past two years, says the step means creativity is returning to Summerhall after months of uncertainty.

Summerhall, based in the former Royal Dick Vet School at the east end of the Meadows, has been run as an arts village since 2011 and is a busy Fringe venue.

But in May last year it emerged that it had been put up for sale and there was talk of it being turned into flats, student accommodation or a boutique hotel.

Then it was revealed that HM Revenue and Customs was pursuing the venue over alleged unpaid corporation tax and its bank accounts were frozen, but the action was withdrawn in January.

Mr Gough, CEO of Summerhall Arts, said: “I am thrilled that Summerhall Art’s lease is signed, and we can all now get on with the job in hand of bringing creativity back to this iconic building.

“The team is buzzing to get going and we are planning a brilliant year and gearing up for an incredible future now that we are free from the historic shackles that held back our ability for year round creative opportunities.

The Summerhall courtyard in the summer. | suppled

“We will be launching our year round artistic programme in early April. Our August Fringe programme will be revealed in May, and trust us, it’s going to be amazing.

“The future is bright, and Summerhall Arts is thriving with fresh, creative energy – the past is behind us, and the future is unfolding beautifully.”

But he said Summerhall still needed the support of the public. “As we embark on this exciting new chapter as a charity, we’re relaunching our JustGiving campaign to help us prepare for the future and ensure that this iconic venue remains a thriving hub for the arts.

“Summerhall Arts envisions becoming Edinburgh’s leading arts organisation, one that champions and cultivates creativity, encourages cultural exchange, and offers a vibrant, inclusive programme of multidisciplinary arts that deepens Scotland’s cultural fabric.

“We provide a community-focused platform, with opportunities to support and develop emerging and early career artists and aim to engage our audiences through incredible new writing and exciting visual art.”