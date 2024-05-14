Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 110 companies operate within the Southside venue

One of Edinburgh’s leading arts venues has been put up for sale, 13 years after it was transformed from a veterinary school into a vibrant fringe venue.

The Summerhall building in the city’s Southside has been a popular venue during the city’s fringe festival - attracting some of the biggest and most critically acclaimed shows in the last decade.

The venue is also home to the Royal Dick bar and more than 110 artists and companies within two-acre arts village, including local independent businesses Barney’s Beer and Pickering’s Gin.

Summerhall has been hosting cultural shows and events since 2011

Owners of the venue, Oesselmann Estate Limited, have now announced their intention to sell the building with all the current licences included but added that all planned events including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 will still go ahead.

Robert McDowell, director of Summerhall Management Ltd said: “In 2011, buying the old Vet School Buildings was ambitious – a small team worked alongside me to bring in some of the best arts in Edinburgh especially during the Festivals and year-round including the Science Festival and others such as year-round art and music programmes.

“I am so proud to say that I have been part of building a space that adheres to the original spirit of the festival and has provided a space for artists, creators and makers to play, build and grow over the years.

Mr McDowell added: “My hope is that with new owners buying the building, Summerhall will be strengthened for the future – and continue its miraculously extraordinary activities, new investment and vigour for the next decade and beyond.”

The Edinburgh arts venue consists of five interlinked buildings and two free standing buildings

The Summerhall website states that venue managers ‘hope to work closely with the agent and owners during the process to continue to build upon all that has been achieved over 13 years for the arts and culture of Edinburgh and Scotland.’

Edinburgh-based property consultants, Cuthbert White, who are looking after the sale of the popular venue say the site offers ‘significant re-development and refurbishment potential for a variety of uses subject to planning.’ Opportunities for the site, which consists of five interlinked buildings and two free standing buildings include ‘boutique hotels, offices, studios, and student housing.’