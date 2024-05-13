Neighbours legend Jason Donovan to perform in Edinburgh as cult musical the Rocky Horror Show returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aussie legend Jason Donovan set to thrill audiences at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Edinburgh audiences can do the Time-Warp with Jason Donovan when the Rocky Horror Show returns to Edinburgh next year.

The smash hit musical visits the Edinburgh Playhouse for a five-night run from 20 to 25 January – and the Australian superstar is returning to the role of Frank ‘n’ Furter for the first time in over 25 years in the UK.

Speaking about his role in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, Jason said: “I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank 'n' Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK.

Jason Donovan is set to thrill theatre audiences as he joins the cast of the Rocky Horror Show in Edinburgh.

We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

The Neighbours icon and pop legend will be donning his fishnets for UK audiences after a sellout season at the Theatre Royal, Sydney for which he received rave reviews.

Jason made his West End debut in 1991 playing Joseph in the London revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has gone on to have a hugely successful stage career with credits including Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease The Musical.

His debut album went platinum in Australia and was the biggest selling album in the UK in 1989. Since then, he has sold over 13 million albums worldwide and continues to tour with his live show.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the beloved songs, outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank ’n’ Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.