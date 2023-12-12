Wicked The Musical Edinburgh: 10 photos from hit musical Wicked, which is going down a storm at the Playhouse

One of the most popular musicals of all time, Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. This family-friendly show imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.