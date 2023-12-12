Wicked The Musical Edinburgh: 10 photos from hit musical Wicked, which is going down a storm at the Playhouse

It's going down a storm at the Edinburgh Playhouse, and we’ve got some amazing photos of Wicked The Musical, perfect for whetting the appetite of those yet to see it.
One of the most popular musicals of all time, Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. This family-friendly show imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.
Wicked is on now at the Edinburgh Playhouse, and you can catch it until 14 January 2024. These are the blockbuster production’s only Scottish dates, and tickets are available via atgtickets.com/Edinburgh or by phone on 0844 871 7615 (fees apply).
Take a look through our picture gallery for a taste of what to expect from Wicked The Musical in Edinburgh.
1. Infusion of magic
Wicked flies into the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 for 5 weeks, providing “an infusion of magic this Christmas”. Photo: Matt Crockett
2. Long-running show
The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now in its 18th year. Photo: Matt Crockett
3. Best seats
For the widest selection of seats, check Tues - Thurs 7:30pm performances from 19 December 2023, with best availability in January 2024.
www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh Photo: Matt Crockett
4. Wicked sales
The spectacular production of Wicked opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, with over 125,000 tickets already sold. Photo: Matt Crockett