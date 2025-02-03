Edinburgh’s Usher Hall to host Marvel Infinity Saga Concert

A unique concert celebrating the music from a range of fan favourite Marvel films is coming to Edinburgh in June.

Featuring the Novello Orchestra, the Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience is a new concert that takes fans on an epic cinematic journey covering twenty-three films including The Avengers, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, Captain America, and The Hulk.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 7. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Disney or Usher Hall website.

Coming to the Usher Hall on June 11, the concert will showcase scores by acclaimed composers, including Alan Silvestri, Christophe Beck, Danny Elfman, Henry Jackman, Lorne Balfe, Ludwig Göransson, Mark Mothersbaugh, Michael Giacchino, Patrick Doyle, Pinar Toprak, Ramin Djawadi, and Tyler Bates.

The custom-curated live-to-film experience also features iconic songs from AC/DC, Blue Swede and Björn Skifs, and beloved songwriters Alan Menken and David Zippel and James Gunn and Tyler Bates.

The Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience debuted in August 2024 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl and was conducted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. This concert event is a unique celebration for legions of Marvel Studios fans and lovers of cine-concerts across the globe.

Ticket prices listed on the Usher Hall website range from £35.75 to £84.15.