Plans to redevelop Edinburgh’s West Pilton Park with a range of new facilities including skate and bouldering areas alongside a dedicated community growing space have been approved by the council.

The Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust (ELGT), who are managing the project, have secured funding for the redevelopment which they said will ‘reinvigorate the public space’.

The £4m project, in partnership with the council and SLR landscape architects, is set to get underway next year. Plans also include a new play area, a zip line, new seating and picnic benches and exercise facilities.

The Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust are managing the £4m redevelopment project at West Pilton Park in Edinburgh | Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust

ELGT say the redevelopment will also help boost biodiversity and make the greenspace a more visually attractive landscape through meadow creation, the planting of hundreds more trees across the park, a seasonal wetland area and woodland restoration.

ELGT chief executive, Charlie Cumming, said: “I am delighted with the plans to make improvements to West Pilton Park, with thanks to our funders and the City of Edinburgh Council.

“The new amenities will provide an opportunity to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents as well as helping them to reclaim the park as a welcoming community space. The new play facilities will help meet the needs of the local children now and for future generations and will encourage greater use of the park for local families.

“The local community were at the centre of the consultation process, and it was their responses that ultimately guided the designs. Everyone deserves access to modern amenities and it’s important to have high quality greenspaces that people of all ages can enjoy. It has been great for ELGT to lead on this project so far and we look forward to breaking ground soon and delivering this park for the local community.”

Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener, said: “We are fortunate to have 144 parks and green spaces across the city and 38 Green Flag Awards – so it's easy to see why we’re considered the UK’s greenest city.

“Our parks have a positive impact on people's physical and mental health and wellbeing by providing space for exercise, relaxation, social contact with friends and family, and opportunities for children and young people to play. I look forward to seeing the space at West Pilton Park take shape for our community and the development of new play areas and growing opportunities for locals and organisations.”