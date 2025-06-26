New business units are to be built at a former Edinburgh cycle training school and car wash after plans were approved

Bumble Bee Car Wash Ltd had plans to turn unit 2, 4A Seafield Road East, into eight new industrial/ business units accepted by the council’s planning department on June 19.

It is anticipated that these units will accommodate small-scale vehicle servicing businesses, complementing the applicant’s existing car wash operation nearby. Six of the proposed units have a footprint of 7.5m x 8m, while the remaining two measure 6m x 8m, allowing flexibility to accommodate varying business needs.

The units will be clad externally with grey profiled metal cladding for both the walls and pitched roofs.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “Each unit will feature a dark grey sectional or roller shutter door as its primary entrance, positioned along the eastern elevation to facilitate practical vehicle access for servicing activities.

“The design maintains a low profile to minimize visual impact on the residential area to the west, screened by the railway line, and aligns with the scale and function of adjacent commercial uses to the north and south. The grey cladding and dark grey doors create a unified aesthetic that integrates seamlessly with the surrounding environment, while the pitched roof design enhances internal functionality without dominating the skyline.

“A small service yard along the eastern edge will provide shared space for vehicle maneuvering and limited parking, ensuring the units meet the operational requirements of small-scale vehicle servicing businesses. Pedestrian entrances will be incorporated as part of the shutter doors, ensuring safe and efficient circulation within the site.”

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “It is not considered that these small-scale proposals, which are confined to a narrow site on the western side of Seafield Road East, will prejudice the realisation of a housing-led mixed-use redevelopment of Seafield.

“The site is previous used land which has little to no ecological value or scope for improvement given the nature of historic and proposed land uses as well as its busy roadside location.

“Although the proposals would generate vehicle movements, these will not be significant in air quality terms when balanced against those would could be generated from sites current land use.

“The proposals broadly accord with the Development Plan and there are no compelling material considerations for not approving them.”

Conditions added to approval include a 'Notice of Initiation of Development' being submitted to the council before works starts and a 'Notice of Completion of Development’ when work ends.