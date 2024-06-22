Eight scenic Edinburgh and Lothians walking routes with great pubs at the end

The Capital has no shortage of pretty places to go walking - and there is no better way to top a day off than to head to a bar for cold refreshments and a hearty meal.
Some of Auld Reekie and The Lothians’ most well-trodden paths have charming hostelries conveniently placed by their side, while less explored routes offer seasoned walkers new places to get their steps in.
Here are eight of the best pub walks in the city and surrounds.
1. Water of Leith Walkway to Teuchters Landing
Stretching more than 12 miles, the Water of Leith Walkway passes sites like the Union Canal and Dean Village. And what better way to end a stroll than a pint in popular Dock Place venue Teuchters Landing?Photo: Third Party
2. Arthur's Seat to The Sheep Heid Inn
Arthur's Seat is one of the Capital's most prized attractions - and it could be argued that the surrounding Holyrood Park is every bit as scenic. Once they're done taking in the picturesque views from the summit, hikers can head to the oldest pub in Scotland for food and refreshments.Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
3. Gullane Beach to the Bonnie Badger
The East Lothian town of Gullane boasts a charming beachfront popular with dogwalkers. Perfect for a pitstop, the Michelin Guide-listed Bonnie Badger is bound to satisfy hungry visitors.Photo: Google Maps
4. Explore the Pentlands with the Flotterstone Inn
A hiker's dream, the Pentland Hills rival the heart of the Highlands for scenery but are located a stone's throw from the Capital. You can scale the likes of Turnhouse Hill and Scald Law before heading to the quaint Flotterstone Inn.Photo: Catriona Thomson
