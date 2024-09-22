Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three pensioners have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a late night crash in Midlothian.

Emergency services were called to the A7 near Tynehead at 10.15pm on Friday, September 20 following reports of a silver Volkswagen Passat Estate having collided with a blue Vauxhall Grandland.

A man and a woman, aged 80 and 79, who were the occupants of the Vauxhall, were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 69-year-old man, was also taken to Borders General Hospital with a serious injury.

Constable Stewart Logan said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We would like to speak to the driver of a heavy goods vehicle who was travelling behind the Vauxhall prior to the collision. If that was you, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 4452 of September 20.