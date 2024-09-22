Fife police appeal for witnesses after serious crash in Methil sees two men taken to hospital

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Fife which saw the road closed for hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Den Walk in Methil at around 9.15am on Saturday, to come forward.

Emergency services descended on Den Walk following reports of a crash involving a lorry and a van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the smash, while a 57-year-old man was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Police were called to a serious crash in Methil's Den Walk on SaturdayPolice were called to a serious crash in Methil's Den Walk on Saturday
Police were called to a serious crash in Methil's Den Walk on Saturday | Google Maps

The road was also closed for hours while the vehicles were recovered.

Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “We are appealing to any potential witnesses who saw the collision happen, or who may have noticed the vehicles on the road beforehand, to please come forward.

“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of Saturday, September 21.

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.