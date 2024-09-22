Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Fife which saw the road closed for hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Den Walk in Methil at around 9.15am on Saturday, to come forward.

Emergency services descended on Den Walk following reports of a crash involving a lorry and a van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the smash, while a 57-year-old man was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Police were called to a serious crash in Methil's Den Walk on Saturday | Google Maps

The road was also closed for hours while the vehicles were recovered.

Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “We are appealing to any potential witnesses who saw the collision happen, or who may have noticed the vehicles on the road beforehand, to please come forward.

“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of Saturday, September 21.