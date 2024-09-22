Fife police appeal for witnesses after serious crash in Methil sees two men taken to hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Den Walk in Methil at around 9.15am on Saturday, to come forward.
Emergency services descended on Den Walk following reports of a crash involving a lorry and a van.
A 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the smash, while a 57-year-old man was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.
The road was also closed for hours while the vehicles were recovered.
Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “We are appealing to any potential witnesses who saw the collision happen, or who may have noticed the vehicles on the road beforehand, to please come forward.
“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of Saturday, September 21.
