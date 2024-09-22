Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who was believed to have travelled to Edinburgh after she was reported missing has been found safe and well.

Sheyle Anne Speirs, 32, was reported missing from Levenmouth area of Fife on Monday, September 16.

Sheryle Anne Speirs was reported missing from the Levenmouth area. | Police Scotland

She was then seen with a man and a golden Labrador on Edinburgh’s Princes Street the following day.

Officers have now confirmed that Sheryle has been found safe and well. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Missing woman Sheryle Speirs has been traced safe and well. Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”