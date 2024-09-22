Edinburgh missing: Missing Fife woman Sheryle Anne Speirs traced safe and well
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman who was believed to have travelled to Edinburgh after she was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Sheyle Anne Speirs, 32, was reported missing from Levenmouth area of Fife on Monday, September 16.
She was then seen with a man and a golden Labrador on Edinburgh’s Princes Street the following day.
Officers have now confirmed that Sheryle has been found safe and well. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Missing woman Sheryle Speirs has been traced safe and well. Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.