Hearts midfielder leaves on loan as two new contracts are signed

Finlay Pollock has moved to Raith Rovers for the season

Raith Rovers have signed Hearts midfielder Finlay Pollock on loan until the end of the season in a move designed to give the player vital first-team experience. Pollock, 20, has been beset by injury problems for much of the last two years but is back fit and now preparing for action in the Scottish Championship under new Raith manager Neil Collins.

He signed a new two-year contract at Tynecastle Park before heading to Fife. Speaking to the Raith website, Pollock explained what he intends to bring to Stark’s Park. “I’m delighted to be here, can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I’m a forward-thinking player that likes to be direct and will be looking to create as many goal-scoring chances as possible.”

Collins outlined his satisfaction with the loan deal. “We are delighted to bring Finlay to the club on loan from Hearts,” he commented. “He has a great pedigree having been a key player for Scotland under 19s previously. Finlay is now ready to make an impact at first team level with his speed and ability to take players on 1v1. We feel Finlay brings attributes that will compliment the other strengths we have in our attack.”

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith is a huge admirer of Pollock’s talent and believes he can have a bright future in Edinburgh. “Since working with Finlay at B Team level, I’ve been highly impressed by not just his ability, but also his attitude,” Naismith told the club’s website.

“Finlay’s desire to work his way back to full fitness reflects that attitude. I’m delighted that he’s committed his future to the club. The next step for Finlay is to gain regular minutes at a high level like Raith Rovers, by training well during the week and putting in good performances on matchdays. I fully expect Finlay to be pushing for a place in our first team in the near future. We look forward to welcoming him back to Tynecastle having had good competitive minutes.”

Meanwhile, another midfielder, Callum Sandilands, has also signed a new contract with Hearts. He penned a three-year agreement to remain in Gorgie until 2027. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored 16 goals in 34 league games for Hearts B team last season. He also scored four times for them this term before injury struck.