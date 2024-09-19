Three Hearts players are back in training ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match with St Mirren, but central defender Frankie Kent remains a doubt. He sustained an ankle knock during a session at Riccarton this week and will be assessed by medical staff on Friday.

Kent missed last week’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow having been ill in the days before the match. He is now recovered from that issue but must wait another 24 hours before a final decision is taken on his availability for Paisley. Midfielder Beni Baningime has trained after taking a knock at Celtic Park.

Both St Mirren and Hearts find themselves in the bottom half of the league after going a number of matches without winning. The latest injury news from both camps is below:

