Key Hearts player doubtful for St Mirren trip: Four men out but three back for the match in Paisley

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 19th Sep 2024, 13:51 BST

Both teams are eager for points after a difficult few weeks

Three Hearts players are back in training ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match with St Mirren, but central defender Frankie Kent remains a doubt. He sustained an ankle knock during a session at Riccarton this week and will be assessed by medical staff on Friday.

Kent missed last week’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow having been ill in the days before the match. He is now recovered from that issue but must wait another 24 hours before a final decision is taken on his availability for Paisley. Midfielder Beni Baningime has trained after taking a knock at Celtic Park.

Both St Mirren and Hearts find themselves in the bottom half of the league after going a number of matches without winning. The latest injury news from both camps is below:

The centre-back is nursing an ankle complaint and a final decision on him will be taken on Friday.

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Doubt

Due back next month following surgery on his ankle.

2. Greg Kiltie (St Mirren): Out

Still working back to full fitness after hamstring surgery earlier this year.

3. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

Not expected back from his patella tendon injury until next month.

4. Conor McMenamin (St Mirren): Out

