Hearts devise an unusual European plan

The Tynecastle club are determined to embrace the new-look Conference League

Hearts coach Steven Naismith is relishing UEFA’s new-look Conference League format as he prepares his team for six demanding European ties. The schedule and travelling is certain to test Tynecastle players and management, with plans already in place to cope with both domestic and continental assignments between now and Christmas.

The opponents Hearts will face are of varying standard due to the Conference League’s new structure. One team from each of the six seeding pots have been paired with the Edinburgh club, three at home and three away. The first match is in two weeks’ time when Hearts face the Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk at a neutral venue in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan.

Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus arrive at Tynecastle on 24 October, followed by the impressive German club Heidenheim on 7 November. Hearts then travel to Cercle Brugge in Belgium on 28 November and then FC Copenhagen in Denmark on 12 December. They finish the league phase of the Conference League a week later against Moldovan side Petrocub in Edinburgh.

“I'm optimistic about it,” said Naismith. “I think the format helps, the format is really good. I think it engages every level of team in the competition. I've watched a lot of the teams we're going to come up against. Most of them have got a similar style of formation and shape. Maybe one has a different one. The tough part is probably going to be right at the start when we need to go to Azerbaijan and go to Aberdeen in the space of three days. That was always going to be the challenge.

“I think, if you look consistently over the years, Scottish teams outwith the Old Firm have struggled when they've had Europe. It's not going to be easy but I've experienced it myself as a player. We've got internationals within the group that have experienced that tough challenge of having to consistently go when you're not feeling at your freshest.

“You've got to deal with it. If we want to be successful and we want to consistently do it, we need to show that we can handle it and perform in Europe and the games after Europe. Also, for the bigger picture, we want to get back in that position for next season. It'll be a challenge but it's a big one, it's a good one and I'm optimistic about the group that we've got.”

The Hearts squad will not return to the Capital following the tie against Dinamo. They face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Premiership three days later and will do their preparations in the north east. It is a 5,300-mile round trip they could probably do without, but must nonetheless embrace. “Travelling out, we'll go a day earlier and we'll go straight to Aberdeen just to cut out a lot of travel that you would have otherwise,” explained Naismith. “We'll need to use the squad, that's inevitably what will need to happen.”

Previous European group stages involved six matches against three different opponents - once at home and once away. UEFA’s revamp sees clubs face six different teams in the league stage of the Conference League, rising to eight for those participating in the Champions League or Europa League. The result is a lot more studying of video footage with twice the number of opponents to analyse.

“You watch a lot of football but you're not going to be a coach or a manager if you don't enjoy doing it. That's simply it,” observed Naismith. “Domestically, we play each team so many times that you get to a point where that's less relevant but you need to watch it. You need to watch the games, you get an understanding in and out of possession but you try and prioritise what you think are the big parts of the game. You cannot go through every individual action in the game because some of them might not happen.

“You might not get a 1v1 that you might work on and train on. It's more about the general gameplan of how we're going to give our players in each position the best opportunity to get the better of their player. Simple as that. There's a lot of footage and you need to work ahead, especially when you've got the European games. When a league game finishes, you can park it to after the European game midweek.”

Team meetings will become evermore vital for Hearts over the coming weeks as their time on the training pitch reduces due to travelling between games. “I think a big part of that comes from the meetings. The pitch time is the thing that you lose the most of because of an element of it is recovery,” said Naismith. “The meeting part of it needs to be on point and then the small amount of time you do have on the pitch with other players, you need to make as useful as possible.

“Fortunately, from my playing career, you get an understanding of what I think works and how we do it. We've managed it last season at the start and we've managed it so far this season. Everybody [on the coaching and analysis team] will get a general look at the team we are playing. Our analyst department have got the areas that they work on specifically. They'll also do a lot of the cutting up to get the general parts of the game that we feel are important.

“They'll cut them up to a point where you're literally working and looking at that detail rather than watching the ball out of play for a minute and getting back in. That cuts up a bit of time. We've all got the areas that we work on most but there needs to be a consistency in all our meetings and that's the way we work. It brought us success last season and the players seem to enjoy it.”

One potential ally is the Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. His side faces both Cercle Brugge and Copenhagen in European qualifying rounds this summer. Naismith fully intends to tap into his knowledge. “I probably will. I think you'd be silly not to,” he remarked. “Derek's been somebody in the last year and a bit for me that's been really good. Any interaction I've had with him, he appreciates that you're a young manager and you're making your way in the game.

“For me, something that's relevant is that he went from playing straight into management very quickly. He's had similar level jobs, obviously being the Aberdeen manager and going down south as well. He's definitely somebody I'll lean on for the European games but he has been good for me in the past year and a bit anyway.”

Whilst the frantic nature of Scottish football is one challenge, Hearts expect their European ties to be more technical. Copenhagen are the Pot 1 team with Heidenheim from Pot 2. Omonia were pulled from Pot 3, Hearts and Cercle from Pot 4, Petrocub came from Pot 5 and Dinamo Pot 6.

Heidenheim sit three points off the top of Germany’s Bundesliga at the moment and may well be the strongest opposition Hearts encounter. They were only promoted to the top flight for the first time in 2023 and finished eighth. “I think they've been a bit of an unknown last season but it just shows, when you have a structure and a system that you want to play in and you're allowed time to develop it, they've done it,” said Naismith.

“This year was a question mark, was it a one-hit wonder season? They've started off really well. The European games are different in that you see teams out of possession comfortably sit and not hunt the ball down again. It's more of a chess match and that's where the European games will be different domestically. I love the challenge of the games that you're trying to get control of the game and secondly, kill the teams and defend well.”

