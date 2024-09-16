Hearts European ticket prices compared to Celtic and Rangers

SNS

All three clubs have confirmed details for fans

Hearts, Celtic and Rangers have confirmed ticket prices for their European ties as UEFA’s new-look format prepares to take effect in all three competitions. Celtic enter the Champions League, with Rangers in the Europa League and Hearts in the Conference League as Scottish football again benefits from three clubs in Europe through to at least Christmas

All three tournaments have their group phase replaced by a new league phase, meaning eight ties in the Champions League and Europa, and six in the Conference. Each club plays opponents only once with an even number of home and away matches.

Celtic’s European adventure begins this Wednesday when Slovan Bratislava visit Glasgow. They then travel to Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta next month before facing RB Leipzig at Celtic Park in November. Then it’s Club Brugge at home followed by Dinamo Zagreb away before Christmas. In January, the Scottish champions host Young Boys of Berne and before finishing the league phase away to Aston Villa.

Rangers’ Europa League games start later this month when they visit Malmo. Then it’s successive home games against Lyon and FCSB in October before November visits to Olympiakos and Nice. They host Tottenham Hotspur in December, then in January travel to Manchester United before welcoming Union St Gilloise to Ibrox.

Hearts don’t play any Conference League ties until October. Their first assignment is in Azerbaijan behind closed doors against Dinamo Minsk. Omonia Nicosia arrive at Tynecastle at the end of the month, followed by Heidenheim in November. Hearts travel to Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen before completing the league stage at home against Petrocub six days before Christmas.

All three Scottish clubs have priced their tickets according to the tournament they are competing in. Hearts are the cheapest of the three, with details as follows:

Celtic: Season-ticket holders can buy a four-match package for Champions League games at Celtic Park for £184 (£46 per game). Concessions are £144 (£36 per game). Packages for under-13s cost £128 (£32 per game).

Rangers: Ibrox season-ticket holders are entitled to purchase a four-match package for Europa League home ties for £168 (£42 per game). Due to works in the Copland Rear section, tickets in that area are not available yet.

Hearts: Season-ticket holders at Tynecastle have an exclusive window to buy tickets for Conference League matches, staring at 10am this Wednesday. These are available on a game-by-game basis. Adult prices are from £17 to £29, depending on area of the stadium. Over-65s and students cost £15 to £27, under-18s are £14 to £20, with under-16s costing £13 to £19.