A flight from Edinburgh to London was forced to perform a U-turn due to a ‘technical issue’ with the aircraft.

Ryanair flight RK597 left the Scottish capital from Stansted at around 6.30am on Wednesday, February 12. However, around 30 minutes after take off, the pilot was forced to divert the aircraft and return to Edinburgh Airport.

A spokeperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Edinburgh to London Stansted (12 Feb) returned to Edinburgh shortly after take-off due to a minor technical issue with the aircraft.

“The aircraft landed normally and was taken for inspection by engineers. To minimise disruption to passengers, we have arranged for a replacement aircraft to operate this flight, which is scheduled to depart later this morning.

“We sincerely apologise to affected passenger for any inconvenience caused as a result of this minor delay.”

