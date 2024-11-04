Hundreds of people across Edinburgh have left heartfelt messages to a 74-year-old man who died in a bus crash.

A major emergency services response was under way on Saturday, November 2, after police were called to reports of a serious crash at around 7.30pm. Cowgate and surrounding streets were cordoned off by police while forensic teams conducted investigations.

Police later said a 74-year-old man had been killed after he was hit by a single decker bus.

In the hours after the incident, graphic images and videos of the victim were shared widely on social media. The following day, police urged members of the public to stop spreading the images which they said were causing distress to the victim’s family.

Many have since taken to social media to express their disgust at the images, and to leave messages for the victim and his family.

Commenting on the spread of the images, one man said: “Awful, heartbreaking for the old lad, and condolences to his family. Social media sadly has a lot to answer for, please show some respect.”

Another said: “The fact that these pictures are plastered all over social media shows that we are a morally bankrupt society. We have no values and no compassion. I really fear for the future.”

Many also left messages of condolence to the victim’s family. One woman said: “This man's poor family. Heartbreaking. Condolences to his family and all who knew him.”

Another said: “Omg so so sad my thoughts are with the family at this very hard time thinking off use all.”