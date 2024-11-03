Members of the public have been urged to stop sharing photos and videos after a pensioner was hit by a bus and killed in Edinburgh’s Cowgate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police descended on the busy city centre street at around 7.25pm on Saturday, November 2, following reports of a horror crash in which a 74-year-old man was hit by a bus.

Cowgate and surrounding streets were closed for hours after the incident, with forensic tents having been erected in two areas. The roads have now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds took to social media after the incident, with videos and photos appearing to show the victim of the crash having been shared widely. Some also made unconfirmed claims that a ‘severed head’ had been discovered on the road.

A 74-year-old man has died in a Cowgate crash | @edinburghthing

Chief Inspector Trisha Clark, the local area commander, said: “We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the deceased's family and those viewing them inadvertently. We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Louise Birrell, of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 3395 of November 2.