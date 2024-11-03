Edinburgh reeling after police swarm Cowgate amid reports of 'severed head' in street

Police descended on a busy Edinburgh street last night after unconfirmed reports of a ‘severed head’ having been found.

Hundreds have taken to social media in the aftermath of the shocking incident, which saw police close Cowgate and other city centre roads shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2.

Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the road, which was packed with Halloween revellers, but have not said any more about the nature of the incident.

Officers were seen crawling the area, which was cordoned off with police tape, while forensics tents were erected in two parts of the road.

Edinburgh drivers are advised to avoid the Cowgate following a traffic incident. | @edinburghthing

Blair Street, Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row were also closed while investigations were carried out and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Edinburgh are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the Cowgate area of the city.

“Shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, 2 November, we responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing. Blair Street, Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row are currently closed, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.”