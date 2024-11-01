Police are hunting a man who launched a serious attack on a woman while wearing a dog lead around his neck.

The 26-year-old victim was walking on a path in a wooded area on Abbey Road near the golf course betwen 5.30pm and 6pm on October 4, when she was set upon by a man. She was left with injuries which required hospital treatment, but she has since been released.

Officers said there were several people in the area around the time of the incident who have yet to speak to police.

The incident happened on Friday, October 4 in a wooded area on Abbey Road in Dalkeith | Google Maps

The man who carried out the assault is described as white, in his late 30s and has stubble. He was wearing black trousers, a black waterproof jacket and had a dog lead around his neck. It is not believed he had a dog with him.

Officers continue to examine CCTV footage from in and around the area for any small detail which could assist the investigation. Enquiries are continuing and an increased police presence remains in the area.

Detective Inspector Diane Barr said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far and ask those that were in the area on that day that have still to speak to the police to come forward, even if you believe you have nothing to report, your information could prove vital.”

The public can submit information to police via an online portal.