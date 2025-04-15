Edinburgh locals told to 'stay indoors' as bomb squad scramble to seaside promenade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Around 9.50am on Tuesday April 15, police were made aware of the item on Portobello beach.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place near the junction of King's Road and King's Place.
The item was found to be an unexploded wartime munition, and a controlled explosion took place, after which the cordon was lifted.
Police said there is no threat to the wider public.
In an earlier statement on Tuesday, Police Scotland said: “Local residents are advised to remain in their homes and the public is advised to avoid the area.”
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.