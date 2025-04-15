Edinburgh locals told to 'stay indoors' as bomb squad scramble to seaside promenade

Edinburgh residents were told to ‘stay indoors’ following reports of a 'potentially suspicious item' on Tuesday morning.

Around 9.50am on Tuesday April 15, police were made aware of the item on Portobello beach.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place near the junction of King's Road and King's Place.

The item was found to be an unexploded wartime munition, and a controlled explosion took place, after which the cordon was lifted.

Police said there is no threat to the wider public.

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, Police Scotland said: “Local residents are advised to remain in their homes and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

