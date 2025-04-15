Edinburgh locals told to 'stay indoors' as bomb squad scramble to seaside promenade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh residents were told to ‘stay indoors’ following reports of a 'potentially suspicious item' on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 9.50am on Tuesday April 15, police were made aware of the item on Portobello beach.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place near the junction of King's Road and King's Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The item was found to be an unexploded wartime munition, and a controlled explosion took place, after which the cordon was lifted.

Police said there is no threat to the wider public.

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, Police Scotland said: “Local residents are advised to remain in their homes and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

Click here to sign up 👇