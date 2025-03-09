To mark International Women's Day on Saturday March 8, brave souls flocked to Edinburgh’s seaside at sunrise to go for a dip in the sea.
The annual event, which was first celebrated more than one hundred years ago, in 1911, was inspired by the work of thousands of suffragists, who were campaigning for more rights for women, including the right to vote.
The day is a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a more equitable future. As conversations about equality evolve, it provides a crucial opportunity to recognize women's achievements.
Take a look through our gallery to see 15 ncredible photos of women braving the cold to mark International Women's Day 2025.
