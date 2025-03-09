15 photos as Edinburgh swimmers brave icy waters at beach for International Women's Day

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST

Locals braved the icy waters of Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to take part in an organised swim for International Women's Day – and we’ve got some great photos to share with you.

To mark International Women's Day on Saturday March 8, brave souls flocked to Edinburgh’s seaside at sunrise to go for a dip in the sea.

The annual event, which was first celebrated more than one hundred years ago, in 1911, was inspired by the work of thousands of suffragists, who were campaigning for more rights for women, including the right to vote.

The day is a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a more equitable future. As conversations about equality evolve, it provides a crucial opportunity to recognize women's achievements.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 ncredible photos of women braving the cold to mark International Women's Day 2025.

Take a look through our gallery to see some amazing photos of people taking part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh.

1. 15 photos of International Woman’s day swim in Edinburgh

Take a look through our gallery to see some amazing photos of people taking part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

2. Making waves

People took part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Saturday March 8, 2025. Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Ready to take the plunge

People took part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Saturday March 8, 2025. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

4. Into the sea

People took part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Saturday March 8, 2025. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

