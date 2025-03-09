To mark International Women's Day on Saturday March 8, brave souls flocked to Edinburgh’s seaside at sunrise to go for a dip in the sea.

The annual event, which was first celebrated more than one hundred years ago, in 1911, was inspired by the work of thousands of suffragists, who were campaigning for more rights for women, including the right to vote.

The day is a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a more equitable future. As conversations about equality evolve, it provides a crucial opportunity to recognize women's achievements.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 ncredible photos of women braving the cold to mark International Women's Day 2025.

1 . 15 photos of International Woman’s day swim in Edinburgh Take a look through our gallery to see some amazing photos of people taking part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Making waves People took part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Saturday March 8, 2025. Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

3 . Ready to take the plunge People took part in the International Women's Day sunrise swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Saturday March 8, 2025. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo Sales