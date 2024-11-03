Edinburgh's Oxgangs Place and surrounding roads closed after man's body found

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 12:08 BST
Multiple Edinburgh roads have been closed today after the body of a man was discovered.

Police were called to Oxgangs Place shortly before 10am on Sunday, November 3, following reports of concern for a man. Officers attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oxgangs Place has been closed by police after a man's body was found.placeholder image
Oxgangs Place has been closed by police after a man's body was found. | Google

Oxgangs Place and surrounding streets have been closed while investigations are carried out and police remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to stablish the full circumstances and officers remain at the scene. A number of roads have been closed to allow for investigations to be carried out.” 

