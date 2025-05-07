Fire crews rush to Musselburgh High Street after reports of building fire
Fire crews rushed to a busy East Lothian street this afternoon following reports of a building fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to the blaze in Musselburgh at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, May 7.
The incident took place in North High Street and one eyewitness told the Evening News the fire engines were gathered on a section of road outside the Gurkha Bar & Restaurant.
The SFRS confirmed they deployed three fire appliances. Information regarding the extent of the damage or if there are any casualties remains unknown.
Images from the scene show fire crews tackling the fire at around 12.30pm today.
