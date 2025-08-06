Firefighters were battling a huge grass fire in East Lothian just minutes before crews were called to another blaze nearby.

Dramatic photographs show the fire front advancing across a field in Musselburgh. The images show plumes of black smoke over the grassy area, near Clark Avenue, which has been engulfed in orange flames.

Firefighters have been battling two fires in East Lothian. | Fi Akacha

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six appliances were sent to the scene at 8.10pm. And just 10 minutes later, crews were called to another blaze near Smith Wynd in Tranent.

Six appliances were sent to battle the blaze near Clark Avenue in Musselburgh. | Gillian Walker

An SFRS spokesman said the Musselburgh fire has now been extinguished, and that one appliance is still on the scene in Tranent. He added that no one was injured in either incident.

He said: “Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about these fires.”