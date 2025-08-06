Fire crews battling huge grass fire in Musselburgh called to another blaze just 10 minutes later

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Aug 2025, 21:54 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 22:01 BST
Firefighters were battling a huge grass fire in East Lothian just minutes before crews were called to another blaze nearby.

Dramatic photographs show the fire front advancing across a field in Musselburgh. The images show plumes of black smoke over the grassy area, near Clark Avenue, which has been engulfed in orange flames.

Firefighters have been battling two fires in East Lothian.placeholder image
Firefighters have been battling two fires in East Lothian. | Fi Akacha

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said six appliances were sent to the scene at 8.10pm. And just 10 minutes later, crews were called to another blaze near Smith Wynd in Tranent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Six appliances were sent to battle the blaze near Clark Avenue in Musselburgh.placeholder image
Six appliances were sent to battle the blaze near Clark Avenue in Musselburgh. | Gillian Walker

An SFRS spokesman said the Musselburgh fire has now been extinguished, and that one appliance is still on the scene in Tranent. He added that no one was injured in either incident.

He said: “Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about these fires.”

Related topics:FireScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice